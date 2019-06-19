|
|
Nicholas A. “Nick” Ranieri, of Chester Springs PA, and formerly of Medford NJ, passed away on June 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Jeannette D. Ranieri (nee Di Nardo). Loving father of Christopher L. Ranieri (Raquel), and Marisa N. McGovern (John-Paul). Cherished grandfather of Cara, Cavan, and Logan. Brother of Lynda Ranieri and the late Joann Gadren. Precious son of the late Josephine (nee Siano) and Nicholas Ranieri. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, June 21st, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer, 392 Lancaster Ave, Frazer PA 19355. Relatives and friends are also invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22nd, 10:30 AM, at St. Elizabeth Church, 115 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs PA 19425. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contribution in his memory to The Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in the South Jersey Local News on June 27, 2019