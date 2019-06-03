|
Patricia A. Minshall (nee Arndt) of Medford passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Pat is survived by her husband Donald of 59 years; her son, Steven (Sauzanne); three grandsons, Todd, Scott and Ryan; her brother, Joseph of Newberry, MI; and three nephews, Paul, Robert and Thomas. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Medford United Methodist Church, Two Hartford Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
Published in the South Jersey Local News on June 6, 2019