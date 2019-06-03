Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Minshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Minshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Minshall Obituary
Patricia A. Minshall (nee Arndt) of Medford passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Pat is survived by her husband Donald of 59 years; her son, Steven (Sauzanne); three grandsons, Todd, Scott and Ryan; her brother, Joseph of Newberry, MI; and three nephews, Paul, Robert and Thomas. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Medford United Methodist Church, Two Hartford Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
Published in the South Jersey Local News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.