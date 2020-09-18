It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Jacob Rago on September 16, 2020. He died after a long struggle with diabetes and kidney disease. Ron will always be remembered as that happy go lucky guy who had kind things to say about everyone. Ron was especially passionate about his beloved son, Jason, as well as the Miami Dolphins and sports in general. In addition to Jason, Ron is survived by his mother Beatrice Rago; sister Cynthia Rago Lima and brother Robert Scott Rago; aunts Elizabeth Brody and Maryanne Lambe; and cousins Donna Lambe Firestone, Eddie Lambe, Diana Brody, and Evelyn Brody. Ron is also survived by nephews Matthew Lima, Isaac Polk Rago, Avram Polk Rago, Hinton Polk Rago; and step-nephews Joseph Lima, John Lima, and Anthony Lima. He is predeceased by his father Robert Rago, and brother Randall Rago. A native of Medford Lakes NJ, he is a graduate of Shawnee High School, Medford NJ, and West Chester University. Ron spent his career as a special education teacher in Jupiter FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at some time in the future. In lieu of donations, cards may be sent directly to a family member.



