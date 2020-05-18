Stewart George Stalnecker Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart George Stalnecker Jr., 83, was at peace when he died Monday, May 11, 2020 at home in Mount Laurel, NJ. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves his wife of 9 years, Shirley (Bates) Stalnecker; sister, Martha Mary Galli (Keith); sister, Donna Gowan (Carl); son, Dirk Stalnecker (Emily); daughter, Gretchen Stalnecker (Jeff), daughter-in-law Joan Marie Stalnecker, step-sons, Brian Bates (Ellen); Matthew Bates (Karen), nine grandchildren; and countless close friends. He joins son George Stalnecker. Raised in Maplewood, NJ, the son of Stewart and Martha (Morganweck) Stalnecker he attended Columbia High School. After graduating Cornell University in 1959 as an Electrical Engineer, Stewart was employed by Corning Glass Works and was granted two US Patents. He spent most of his life as a resident of Medford, NJ with his first wife Joan Patterson. He founded Microcircuit Engineering Corporation in 1967 and Metal Etching Technology in 1988, serving as CEO and President of both companies. Between 1971 and 1997 he founded similar operations in France, England, Japan, Taiwan and India. An innovator in his field, he held many positions of leadership, received numerous awards and became a published author. He led a life of service as an involved member of his church, as a Scout leader and as a facilitator of several divorce recovery support groups. Stewart loved being near the ocean spending summers in Barnegat Light fishing, body surfing, clamming and playing beach volleyball. A great man who will be greatly missed… In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to Zion Lutheran Church, Central Ave, Barnegat Light, 08006 or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr, #300, Marlton, 08053.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Jersey Local News from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved