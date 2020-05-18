Stewart George Stalnecker Jr., 83, was at peace when he died Monday, May 11, 2020 at home in Mount Laurel, NJ. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves his wife of 9 years, Shirley (Bates) Stalnecker; sister, Martha Mary Galli (Keith); sister, Donna Gowan (Carl); son, Dirk Stalnecker (Emily); daughter, Gretchen Stalnecker (Jeff), daughter-in-law Joan Marie Stalnecker, step-sons, Brian Bates (Ellen); Matthew Bates (Karen), nine grandchildren; and countless close friends. He joins son George Stalnecker. Raised in Maplewood, NJ, the son of Stewart and Martha (Morganweck) Stalnecker he attended Columbia High School. After graduating Cornell University in 1959 as an Electrical Engineer, Stewart was employed by Corning Glass Works and was granted two US Patents. He spent most of his life as a resident of Medford, NJ with his first wife Joan Patterson. He founded Microcircuit Engineering Corporation in 1967 and Metal Etching Technology in 1988, serving as CEO and President of both companies. Between 1971 and 1997 he founded similar operations in France, England, Japan, Taiwan and India. An innovator in his field, he held many positions of leadership, received numerous awards and became a published author. He led a life of service as an involved member of his church, as a Scout leader and as a facilitator of several divorce recovery support groups. Stewart loved being near the ocean spending summers in Barnegat Light fishing, body surfing, clamming and playing beach volleyball. A great man who will be greatly missed… In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to Zion Lutheran Church, Central Ave, Barnegat Light, 08006 or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr, #300, Marlton, 08053.



