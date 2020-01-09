|
On Monday, December 23, 2019, Thomas Edward Graf, loving partner and father of two children passed away at the age of 79. Tom was born on January 20, 1940 in Darby, Pennsylvania. He met and married Ruth Fassler Graf on October 8, 1960 and together they were longtime residents of Shamong New Jersey. They have two sons, Stephen and Eric. He received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnical Institute on June 9, 1963 followed by a Master of Science for Engineering Management from Drexel University on May 31, 1975. He worked for the Navy for 27 years as a civilian engineer then went on to teach computer and life skills for NJ State Corrections. Tom loved the outdoors; specifically fishing, hiking, canoeing and camping. In addition to spending time with family, he believed in teaching the younger generation about the joys of the outdoors and accomplished this through being a respected Cub/Boy Scout leader. As time went by, he focused more on gardening and outdoor/animal photography. During his later years, he met and lived with his partner, Obermark Butoy, in Palm Springs, California. They started their journey together on December 4, 2015 and lived a life of travel and friends. Tom and Mark were well loved in Palm Springs and all who knew them enjoyed spending time with them. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Graf. He is survived by his partner Obermark Butoy, his two sons, Stephen and Eric, daughter-in-law, Lisa and his two grandchildren, Anastasia and Justin. Tom will be cremated, and true to his love of nature, will have his ashes scattered in the New Jersey outdoors. A memorial is scheduled for Jan 18th in Palm Springs and Jan 25th in New Jersey. The family suggests any donations be made to the Pineland Preservation Alliance.
Published in the South Jersey Local News on Jan. 16, 2020