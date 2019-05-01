|
|
Dr. Abbott R. Miller of Brockton, son of the late Manuel and Anna (Borvick) Miller, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Mendelsohn) Miller and the late Paula (Shoolman) Miller; devoted father of Linda Rice and her husband Kenny, Michael Miller and his wife Rachel, Gregg Miller and his wife Cassandra and Todd Miller and his wife Sarah Bunkin; loving brother of Phyllis Weiner; cherished grandfather of 11. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Thursday, May 2, at 12 p.m., followed by burial at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller on Thursday following burial until 6 p.m. and continuing from 7-9 p.m. Shiva will continue at their home on Friday, May 3, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5, from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, FL 34120 Attention: Janet Grimes or online at www.corkscrew.audubon.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019