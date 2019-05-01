Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Plymouth Rock Cemetery
1000 Pearl Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller
Shiva
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller
Shiva
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller
Resources
More Obituaries for Abbott Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Abbott R. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Abbott R. Miller Obituary
Dr. Abbott R. Miller of Brockton, son of the late Manuel and Anna (Borvick) Miller, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Mendelsohn) Miller and the late Paula (Shoolman) Miller; devoted father of Linda Rice and her husband Kenny, Michael Miller and his wife Rachel, Gregg Miller and his wife Cassandra and Todd Miller and his wife Sarah Bunkin; loving brother of Phyllis Weiner; cherished grandfather of 11. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Thursday, May 2, at 12 p.m., followed by burial at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Michael and Rachel Miller on Thursday following burial until 6 p.m. and continuing from 7-9 p.m. Shiva will continue at their home on Friday, May 3, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5, from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, FL 34120 Attention: Janet Grimes or online at www.corkscrew.audubon.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now