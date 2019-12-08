|
Adalgisa (Centofanti) DeSantis, of Brockton, beloved wife of the late Raffaele DeSantis, loving mother, sister, nonna, aunt, mother-in-law and friend to many, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was a native of Introdacqua, Province of Abruzzi, Italy and arrived at Ellis Island in January of 1956. As a widowed mother, she proudly raised three children. Many of her passions included her love for all children, as well as cooking, baking, knitting and sewing. She is survived by three children, Cecilia Paull and her late husband Michael of Whitman, Ralph DeSantis, Jr. of Brockton and Tina Stracqualursi and her husband David of Taunton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher and Amanda Paull, Gabriella, Christian and Vincent Stracqualursi. She is also survived by two sisters Filomena and Concettina and a brother, Giovanni and their families. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she was most appreciative and delighted with frequent visits from her friends, Gina, Liliana and Tina. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Calling hours in the funeral home on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Every Child Fund, Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Adalgisa DeSantis. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Adalgisa DeSantis in the memo line. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019