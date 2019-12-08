Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Adalgisa DeSantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adalgisa DeSantis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adalgisa DeSantis Obituary
Adalgisa (Centofanti) DeSantis, of Brockton, beloved wife of the late Raffaele DeSantis, loving mother, sister, nonna, aunt, mother-in-law and friend to many, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was a native of Introdacqua, Province of Abruzzi, Italy and arrived at Ellis Island in January of 1956. As a widowed mother, she proudly raised three children. Many of her passions included her love for all children, as well as cooking, baking, knitting and sewing. She is survived by three children, Cecilia Paull and her late husband Michael of Whitman, Ralph DeSantis, Jr. of Brockton and Tina Stracqualursi and her husband David of Taunton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher and Amanda Paull, Gabriella, Christian and Vincent Stracqualursi. She is also survived by two sisters Filomena and Concettina and a brother, Giovanni and their families. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she was most appreciative and delighted with frequent visits from her friends, Gina, Liliana and Tina. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Calling hours in the funeral home on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Every Child Fund, Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Adalgisa DeSantis. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Adalgisa DeSantis in the memo line. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adalgisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -