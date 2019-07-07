|
|
Adam R. Baker, of Taunton passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 31. Beloved son of Kellie Baker of Taunton and the late Richard Baker. Brother of Gretta Baker and Nathan Baker both of Taunton. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at Central Cemetery, Rte. 106, in Halifax. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson. To write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 7, 2019