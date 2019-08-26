|
Adelaida (Jopson) Cabrera, age 95, of Brockton, died Sunday August 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Candelario Cabrera. She was born and raised in the Philippines and had lived in Brockton since 1986. Adelaida had been an educator for fifty years and will be remembered as an intelligent, generous and loving woman who was loved by all. She was especially proud of her four children and their achievements. Adelaida was the mother of Remia Onario of Brockton, Ray Cabrera of Stoughton, Raul Cabrera of Atlanta, Ga. and the late Rene Cabrera. She was the mother-in-law of Leovigilda, Reuben, Edna and Medina and leaves six grandchildren Renelle, Regel, Renna, Randy, Radney and Rhea and eight great grandchildren. She leaves a brother Rodrigo Jopson in the Philippines and the rest of her siblings are deceased. She leaves many relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. All are welcome to her funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church 335 Main St., Brockton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019