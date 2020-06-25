Adele K. Nanfelt
1937 - 2020
Adele Kay Nystrom Nanfelt, 82, of Lakeville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Boston Medical Center, following a sudden brain aneurysm. Born June 29, 1937, in Joliet, Ill., Adele was the eldest of four children born to Otto Nystrom of Umea, Sweden, and Helen Gustafson, a second-generation Swede from Winnetka, Ill. She married Kenneth Donald Nanfelt, her husband of nearly 63 years. Together, Adele and Ken raised three children, Lee Nanfelt, Kay (Nanfelt) Burklin and Scott Nanfelt. She was a deeply involved grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Adele was raised in Wheaton, Ill., and attended Wheaton Academy (Ill.), where she was valedictorian of her class and met Ken. She and Ken settled in Southern Massachusetts in 1957, where they have stayed since. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, accompanying countless musicians and singers, including Ken. Through the decades, Adele blessed many people through her music, including folks at Olivet Memorial Church (Brockton), Mullein Hill Baptist Church (Lakeville) and Central Congregational Church (Middleborough). She leaves behind a legacy of selfless service and love for music and her family. Adele's departure was preceded by her brother. She is survived by her husband, two sisters, children, and their families. Adele will be laid to rest at Mullein Hill Cemetery in Lakeville. A memorial service is anticipated for this Fall. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memorial can be shared with the Missions Fund, c/o Central Congregational Church, Middleborough.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.
