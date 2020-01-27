|
Adele P. Cohen, of Hingham, formerly of Brockton; passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Born on February 29, 1936 she was the dear daughter of the late Allan and Annette Rosen. Beloved wife of the late Frederic Cohen. Dear mother of Andrew Cohen of Weston, Fla. and Marc Cohen of East Providence, R.I. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Mikala and Jacob Cohen. Loving brother of Herb Rosen and his wife Lois of Sudbury, Mass. Adele was loved by many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Boston State Teacher's College in Boston. She loved teaching and taught 3rd grade to generations of children in Brockton. She taught children at Temple Israels Hebrew School on Saturdays. She taught English to adult English language learners from across the globe. She was active in Democratic politics and later volunteered at polling places in her retirement. Adele loved spending time in Nantasket Beach, shopping, and sharing meals and laughs with her large group of dear lifelong friends. A funeral service will be held on,Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton. Interment will follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton, MA. There will be a shiva observance on Tuesday night from 7 - 9 p.m. at the home of Herb and Lois Rosen in Sudbury and on Wednesday night from 6 - 9 p.m. at the home of Marc Cohen in East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to South Shore Hospital Giving with the designation of Supportive and Palliative Care (https://www.southshorehealth.org/give) or to HIAS, 333 Seventh Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001-5019 or at www.HIAS.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 27, 2020