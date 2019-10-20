Home

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
Resources
Adelene B. McGrath

Adelene B. McGrath Obituary
Adelene B. (Deanie) McGrath, of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully at age 94, on October 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and Reva MacGowan. Devoted wife of the late John J. McGrath. Loving mother to John and his wife Maureen McGrath of Abington, James and his wife Barbara McGrath of Fort Edward, New York, Thomas McGrath of Abington, Barbara and her husband Paul Dever of North Easton, Daniel McGrath of Abington, Patricia and her husband James Stone of Whitman, and Robert and Pamela McGrath of New Harbor, Maine. Loving sister to the late Margaret Mastrangelo and Mildred Smiddy. Also, survived by 14 loving grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations may be made in memory of Adelene to: Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservior Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
