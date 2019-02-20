Adeline M. "Addie" (Ficicchy) Haigh, 84, of Brockton, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her beloved family. She was the loving wife of 62 years of Frank N. Haigh, of Brockton. Born on July 24, 1934, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late James Ficicchy Sr. and Adeline (Mattia) Ficicchy. She was raised and educated in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She also was a graduate of Catherine Gibbs School. Mrs. Haigh was a resident of Brocktonfor 58 years, also spending most of her summers at Hamilton Beach in Wareham. In her younger years, she worked as a secretary at Travelers Insurance in Brockton, before fulfilling her role as a wonderful homemaker and mother. Addie loved to cook, a talent she got from her mother. Addie and Frank enjoyed many dates listening to Jazz music. She loved a good game of Yahtzee and her annual girls trip to Foxwoods. Addie was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots win their championships. In her free time, she enjoyed being with her family. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Haigh is survived by her children, Cheryl Zarcone, Steven Haigh and his wife Debra all of Brockton, Susan Covell and her husband Jon of Brewster and Donna Haigh and her longtime companion Peter Mello of Wareham. She was the sister of James Ficicchy and his wife Cindy of Wareham and Port Charlotte, Fla., Marie Leahy and her husband Frank of Brockton , John Ficicchy and his wife Irene of Attleboro. She was the loving Grammy of Jessica Covell, Katherine Covell, Savanna Zarcone, Adam Haigh and Ellie Haigh. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Freda Lawrence of Brockton and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Donations in Addies memory may be made to the , 501 St. Judes Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary