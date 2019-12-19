|
Agnes H. "Nancy" Davis, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, passed away with family by her side at the Resevoir Rehabilitation Center in Marlboro on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was 92 years old and the beloved wife of over 49 years to the late Kenneth E. Davis. Her survivors include her loving children, Bruce Bentham, Charlene Douglas, Walter Davis, Sandra Wenskevich, Cheryl Davis; her 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her 1 great great-grandchild. Born October 28, 1927, in Stoughton, Nancy was a daughter to the late Charles A. and Rachel (Abercrombie) Downs. She attended Stoughton Public Schools and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Her lifetime passion was music and singing. She worked as a soloist for special events and church services. Nancy was a faithful and active member of the Christ Congregational Church in Brockton where she sang in the choir, rang bells and attended Bible study. Her other passions were church, family and vacationing at her second home on Long Island, Maine. She was also a member of the Evergreen Church in Long Island and was also a member of the churches Ladies Auxillary. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA 02301 in Nancy's memory would be appreciated. To send online condolences, please visit:www.sheehanfuneralhome.com. Sheehan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Lowe & Powers, Inc. 781-344-2061
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019