Agnes (Maloof) McDonald, 89, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed on September 21, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Homer "Tex" McDonald. She was the loving mother of Clayton "Bobby" McDonald of Garden City, Kan., and Dawn Ogden of Brockton, Mass.; and the loving Nana to Alicia Ogden and Victoria McDonald. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Marcia Maloof, her brothers, George and Abraham, and her sisters, Lillian, Theresa and Sadie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was an avid bingo player and "Ma" to everyone in the neighborhood. She touched so many lives in her 89 years on this earth. There will be a celebration of life held at the Enterprise Club, October 27, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Agnes McDonald's name to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019