|
|
Agnes E. (Millay) (Spadea) Prendergast, age 89, of Brockton, died May 9, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Agnes was the loving wife of the late Augustine Spadea and James Prendergast. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Morrill) Millay. For many years she worked in the womens garment industry at Gay-Lynn Sportswear and Vanessa Sportswear. In the mid 1960s, she opened Mille Fashions, a womens clothing boutique with her sister Mildred. She was a member of ILGWU and was a volunteer for the Brockton Council of Aging for many years. Agnes will be remembered as someone who had a kind heart and took care of others. She cared for her father-in-law for 25 years and also cared for family and friends in times of sickness. She enjoyed walking with her grandchildren looking for pennies, attending Bingo, playing the slots at Foxwoods, and listening to band concerts at Nantasket Beach. Watching the boats while eating fried clams at Isaacs, dining at Tommy Doyles at Sidelines, and watching the Red Sox and Celtics were also favorite pastimes. Most recently, Agnes resided at Connemara Assisted Living and enjoyed participating in all the activities. She had a good sense of humor and had a way to make people laugh. Agnes was the mother of Janet Doran and her husband Steve of S. Carolina, Allyson Johnson and her husband Steve of Middleboro and Paula Martin and her husband Jeff of Brockton; and was the stepmother of Judy Fishman and her husband Steve of Brockton, Sandra Good and her husband Jack of Bridgewater, William Jones and his wife Donna of West Bridgewater the late Richard Jones and his widow Jean of Marshfield. She was the sister of the late Lillian Ippolito, Mildred Bergeron, Marion Lifchitz, Charles Millay, Mary Carpender, Beverly Millay and Dorothy Shea. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and an expected great-granddaughter in August. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the . For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2020