Agostino Alesio

Agostino S. D'Alessio, 92, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. Born February 18, 1928 in Brockton, he was the son of the late Guido D'Alessio and Irena (Tulini) D'Alessio. Educated in Brockton, he was a graduate of the Paine school. Agostino was employed at IBC Corporation of North Easton He is survived by his nephew Dale S. D'Alessio of Brockton, his great-nephews Stephen D. D'Alessio of Brockton and Daniel P. D'Alessio of Logan, Utah and grandniece Jillian D'Alessio of Miami. He was the brother of the late Luigi E. D'Alessio, Guido A. D'Alessio and Dolores A. D'Alessio. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123), Brockton with a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
