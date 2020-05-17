|
|
Aguinaldo Tavares, age 85 of Brockton, died May 10, 2020,, at Brockton Health Care. He was the devoted husband of Arlene (Logan) Tavares for 52 years. Born and raised in Brava, Cape Verde, he was the son of the late Emilia and Andre Tavares. Guinald came to the United States in 1967, settling in Brockton 52 years ago. He was a machine operator for Columbia Tanning in Brockton where he retired after 46 years of service. Guinald will be remembered as a hard worker and provider for his family. He was a man of few words; quiet but strong. In recent years he enjoyed listening to Cape Verdean music and loved wearing scally caps. Guinald was the father of Michelle Logan of Turner Falls, Tammy Smith and her husband John of Lakeland, GA, Aguinaldo "Giggy" Logan and his wife Cherrie of Rockland, Dominga Logan and her husband Melvin of Brockton, Andrew Logan of Taunton and Bernadette Werra and her husband Richard of Brockton. He leaves 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews including John Tavares of Dartmouth and Julia Tavares of Brockton with whom he had special bonds. He was the brother of the late Teofilo, Viriato, John and Napoliao Tavares and Aurora Miranda. Burial in Pine Hill cemetery was private. A celebration of Aguinaldos life will be held at a later date. Please consider donations in his name to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020