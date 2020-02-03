|
Aileen R. (Raymond) Stone, a lifelong Bridgewater resident, passed away February 1, 2020 in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, at the age of 94. Aileen was born in Manchester, NH daughter of the late Rose (Lessard) and Arthur Raymond. Mrs. Stone was a graduate of the Bridgewater Academy and was a crossing guard for over 30 years for the Bridgewater Police Department. Aileen also enjoyed her gardens which people would stop and say how beautiful they were. After retirement from being a crossing guard, she volunteered for the Bridgewater Elementary kindergarten classes for over 30 years. Wife of the late Robert S. Stone BFD retired. Mother of Paula Sawler and her husband Donald of Bridgewater. Sister of Sandie L. Raymond of Bridgewater. Sister in law of Julie Raymond of RI. Aileen is also survived by many nieces nephews and her dear cat Annie. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Wednesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020