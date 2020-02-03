Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church Bridgewater
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen R. Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aileen R. Stone Obituary
Aileen R. (Raymond) Stone, a lifelong Bridgewater resident, passed away February 1, 2020 in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, at the age of 94. Aileen was born in Manchester, NH daughter of the late Rose (Lessard) and Arthur Raymond. Mrs. Stone was a graduate of the Bridgewater Academy and was a crossing guard for over 30 years for the Bridgewater Police Department. Aileen also enjoyed her gardens which people would stop and say how beautiful they were. After retirement from being a crossing guard, she volunteered for the Bridgewater Elementary kindergarten classes for over 30 years. Wife of the late Robert S. Stone BFD retired. Mother of Paula Sawler and her husband Donald of Bridgewater. Sister of Sandie L. Raymond of Bridgewater. Sister in law of Julie Raymond of RI. Aileen is also survived by many nieces nephews and her dear cat Annie. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Wednesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -