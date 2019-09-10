Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Alan E. Roy Obituary
Alan E. Roy, 56 of Carver passed away September 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Robin (Adams) Roy. His son Adam Roy of Carver. Brother of Alice Thieme of CA, Linda Weber of Plymouth, Dorothy Bailey of N. Easton, Kenneth F. Roy, Jr. of Pembroke, Laurence Roy of Carver, and Renee Wolfe of N. Easton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alan was always seen with his Black Lab Chloe. He was the owner of Roy Collision and Auto Body of Whitman and East Bridgewater. Alan had his private pilot license and he enjoyed boating, fishing, and water skiing. He loved building and fixing things, and most of all he loved helping people. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Thursday September 12th 4-7 p.m. A private family service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alans memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019
