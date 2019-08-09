|
Rev. Dr. Alan W. Grant, 86, of Taunton, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Nancy R. (Campbell) Grant for 62 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Walter and Ruth (Hilmer) Swanson, he was raised and educated in Easton. A veteran of the US Navy he served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Upsala College where he began studying ministry. He then enrolled at Harvard University Divinity School where he earned his Master's Degree and later received is Doctorate from Andover Newton in Ministry and Psychology. He began his Ministry at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Attleboro. He then went on to serve parishes in New Jersey, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Returning to Massachusetts he served as Pastor of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Easton and the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Hingham where he is Pastor Emeritus. After retiring he still served as a Minister in Woonsocket, R.I., Abington, Mass., and the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Foxboro where he is Pastor Emeritus. Rev. Grant's ministry also extended to visiting those who were in ill health at hospitals, nursing homes and residences and he was an active volunteer for numerous organizations. Rev. Grant was also a licensed mental health counselor in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. An avid boater, he enjoyed clamming. He appreciated nature, watching the sunset, he time spent with his family throughout his life at his summer home in Chatham. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children, Kristina Ivanoski and her husband Paul of Easton, Kymberly Cronin and her husband Gary of Lakeville and Alan A. Grant and his wife Rhea of Plymouth; his siblings, Lorraine Carlson of Foxboro and Alan Swanson of Lakeville; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 112 Main Street, Foxboro. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Rev. Grant's memory may be sent to Riverview School Advancement, 551 Route 6A, East Sandwich, MA. 02537. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019