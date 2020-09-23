Albert B. Dube, of Middleborough, passed away peacefully in his home at age 86, surrounded by his loving family on September 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert A. and Mary Anna (Lizotte) Barlow-Dube. He was a soft-spoken, patient, and generous man. Albert was loved and respected by all who knew him and was blessed with numerous lifelong friends. In 1953, Albert graduated from Middleborough High School. He then graduated from the U.S. Naval Air Company 33, 16th Battalion in 1954, serving until 1957 on the USS Hornet and USS Intrepid in the Far East Fighter Squadron during the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he was a Senior Corrections Officer at MCI Bridgewater until his retirement in 1989. A lifelong Middleborough resident, Albert was active in the Elks, Masons, and Mitchell Club organizations, serving on numerous committees. His strong belief in the importance of our civic duty of voting enabled him to be the Polling Warden in East Middleboro for many years. His true passion was for gardening in which he grew several varieties of fabulous tomatoes and huge chrysanthemums. He enjoyed teaching the East Middleborough 4-H Garden Club and being involved in their annual fair. He was also a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Middleboro. Albert was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Leonard) Parent-Dube, his sister Gertrude Barlow-Knight and his eldest son, Matthew Joseph Dube. He is survived by his children Stephen and his wife Kimberly, Daniel and his wife Deborah, and his daughter Suzanne. Also survived by his stepchildren Craig Parent, Michael Parent, and Jeanne Bernier, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife Margaret (Giberti) Dube-Gross. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, Middleboro. A Christian Mass celebrating his life will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saints Martha and Mary Catholic Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. https://cranberrycatholic.weshareonline.org/funeralforAlbertDube09252020
. Interment will follow at Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth St., Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.