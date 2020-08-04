Albert E. "Al" Williams, 64, of West Bridgewater, died on July 31, 2020, at home after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born January 23, 1956, in Brockton, son of the late David A. and Barbara Jean (Bissett) Williams of Easton. Al grew up in Easton and attended local schools, graduating in 1974 from Oliver Ames High School, where he was a star football player. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College and his master's degree and Ph.D. in Recreational Leadership from the University of Oregon. He taught at Central Michigan University, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Maine, Presque Isle. A skilled craftsman, Al also owned and operated Town River Woodworks of West Bridgewater. An avid outdoorsman, Al loved camping, hiking, kayaking, and canoeing and was a member of the Taunton Rifle and Pistol Club. As a Boy Scout in his youth, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. During his college years, Al worked as waterfront director at Boy Scouts of Americas Camp Squanto in Plymouth. As an adult, he was a long-time scout leader for Troop 25 in West Bridgewater. As a young man, Al participated in a cross-country trip that began on the west coast and traveled eastward on bicycle through the Rocky Mountains. Al loved his vegetable garden and was a great cook. Al leaves behind his wife, Jeanne (Gately) and their children David and Elizabeth of West Bridgewater. He also leaves his daughter Katharine Williams Gallagher and her husband Adam, and their daughter Olivia, of Dorchester, as well as daughter Emma Williams of North Easton. Additionally, Al leaves his sisters, Jean Atwater-Williams of Sandisfield, and her husband Ronald Bernard, and Ruth Williams Carrigan and her husband Thomas of East Bridgewater. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a beloved group of lifelong friends. Burial will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
