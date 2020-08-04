Al was a quiet man who only spoke when he had something worthwhile to say. He didn't outwardly display affection but you knew if he loved or liked you. Over the past thirty years he was a part of our family. He and our daughter Jeannie gave us two incredible grandchildren of whom he was so proud. I am thankful his suffering is over for him and his loved ones. So another piece of our family is missing but we are strong and will continue on with all our memories. He will not be forgotten. RIP

Ruth Gately

