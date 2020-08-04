1/1
Albert E. Williams
1956 - 2020
Albert E. "Al" Williams, 64, of West Bridgewater, died on July 31, 2020, at home after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born January 23, 1956, in Brockton, son of the late David A. and Barbara Jean (Bissett) Williams of Easton. Al grew up in Easton and attended local schools, graduating in 1974 from Oliver Ames High School, where he was a star football player. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College and his master's degree and Ph.D. in Recreational Leadership from the University of Oregon. He taught at Central Michigan University, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Maine, Presque Isle. A skilled craftsman, Al also owned and operated Town River Woodworks of West Bridgewater. An avid outdoorsman, Al loved camping, hiking, kayaking, and canoeing and was a member of the Taunton Rifle and Pistol Club. As a Boy Scout in his youth, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. During his college years, Al worked as waterfront director at Boy Scouts of Americas Camp Squanto in Plymouth. As an adult, he was a long-time scout leader for Troop 25 in West Bridgewater. As a young man, Al participated in a cross-country trip that began on the west coast and traveled eastward on bicycle through the Rocky Mountains. Al loved his vegetable garden and was a great cook. Al leaves behind his wife, Jeanne (Gately) and their children David and Elizabeth of West Bridgewater. He also leaves his daughter Katharine Williams Gallagher and her husband Adam, and their daughter Olivia, of Dorchester, as well as daughter Emma Williams of North Easton. Additionally, Al leaves his sisters, Jean Atwater-Williams of Sandisfield, and her husband Ronald Bernard, and Ruth Williams Carrigan and her husband Thomas of East Bridgewater. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a beloved group of lifelong friends. Burial will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 4, 2020
Jeanne,
I heard about your husband's passing from Mrs. Arnold when I was visiting my parents last weekend. I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending lots of love and prayers for you and your family.
Kathy
Kathy (Walsh) Hanson
Friend
August 3, 2020
Jeanne, David and Liz,
We are so sorry for your loss. To say that Al left a big imprint on both of my boys through Boy Scouts would be an understatement. He was interesting, intelligent and there was nothing Al couldn't do. May the warm and loving memories that you have of your husband and father help you to find comfort in your terrible loss.
Danielle Ross
Family Friend
August 3, 2020
Al was a quiet man who only spoke when he had something worthwhile to say. He didn't outwardly display affection but you knew if he loved or liked you. Over the past thirty years he was a part of our family. He and our daughter Jeannie gave us two incredible grandchildren of whom he was so proud. I am thankful his suffering is over for him and his loved ones. So another piece of our family is missing but we are strong and will continue on with all our memories. He will not be forgotten. RIP
Ruth Gately
Family
August 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Al Williams at this difficult time.
Al was our waterfront director at Camp Squanto and a very professional staff member. His example was one of his great traits. He was a kind and gentle man who exemplified the true spirit of Scouting and the Spirit of Squanto.
May he rest in God's special place prepared for him.
Joseph Piche
Friend
August 2, 2020
Jeanne, David and Liz
You are in my prayers and in my heart at this time. May the Holy Spiit wrap His loving arms around you
Love
Jean Skelly
Jean Skelly
Friend
August 2, 2020
Dear Jeanne and family,
Deepest sympathy to hear Al passed away. Thoughts and prayers to you David and Elizabeth during this sadness. Sincerely Christine Courtney (Tom s cousin)
Christine COURTNEY
Friend
