Albert E. Wood Sr.,69,of Hanover, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was raised and educated in Pembroke. Albert founded AE Wood Excavating in 1978. Albert was the beloved husband of Kimberly (Levine) Wood. Devoted father of Janice Decoteau and her husband Norm of S.C. and Albert Jr. and his wife Jodi of Hanson. Loving son of Jessie (Ladue) Wood of N.H. and the late Russell E. Wood. Dear brother of Jessie Wood-Mason, Linda Wood, Roger Wood, all of N.H., and the late Allan Wood. Cherished grandpa to Jack, Dylan, Zachary, Colby and Jared. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St. Cor. Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Sunday, October 27, from 2 - 6 p.m. A graveside service held at Pembroke Center Cemetery, Monday at 11 a.m. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019