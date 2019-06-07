|
|
Albert H. Corliss, Defense Attorney, Author/Writer, Fisherman, carpenter and a Boston Sports enthusiast, passed away on April 19 , 2019 at the age of 76 after of a brief illness in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida . "Albie" particularly loved the Red Sox, Patriots (hoodie their coach), and also followed the fortunes of the female UCONN Basketball team and all Boston College sports teams. He was born and raised in Abington, Mass. to his parents, John L. Corliss and Helen A. (Demenkow) Corliss who both predeceased him as did his younger brother," Freddie" Corliss . As a real "Townie" Albie never lost touch with his Abington roots, classmates and friends . He was the Senior Class President and Co-Captain of the Abington High School football team and could be heard cheering on the "Green Wave" whenever he returned to the sidelines for Thanksgiving Day Games. Albert was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and the Armstrong College School of Law in Berkley, California. Albie was extremely proud of his Russian/American Indian heritage and maintained close contact with the New England Tribal Groups. He promoted and embraced Tribal traditions including an effort in Provincetown and Truro, Massachusetts waters to restore the traditional seine and weir fishing methods of his Native ancestors. Albie built several wilderness cabins and constructed new homes and additions, more as a challenging hobby than an occupation. He adorned his Maine cabin with a Russian Onion detail on the rooftop as a tribute to his Russian heritage. During his many trips to Maine he was never without his best friend and travel companion, his beloved cat, Puffer | Belly, who would retain his seat on Albie's shoulder for the entire trip. Albert is survived by his loving spouse, Maggie Trichon, of Fort Meyers Beach, Florida and their cat, Coco. Albert and Maggie maintained former residences in Brookline, Boston, and their beloved Provincetown, Mass. where in his younger years, he served as the formidable Head of Security at the iconic Back Room Disco and Dance Bar at the Crown and Anchor. Maggie and Albert retired to Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. some years ago. Albert is also survived by his brother, Joseph Corliss and many friends . A memorial celebration of Albert's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on June 7, 2019