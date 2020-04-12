|
Albert J. LaBonte, 98, of Brockton, died April 9, 2020, in the Blue Hills Alzheimers Care Center, Stoughton. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Roulias) LaBonte and longtime companion of the late Edith Lyons. He was born in Brockton son of the late Archille and Ida (Gagne) LaBonte and worked as a foreman at the Wyman- Gordon Company in North Grafton and also was a route supervisor at the Brockton Enterprise. Al was a World War II Army Veteran participating in the European African Middle Eastern Campaigns. Mr. LaBonte was a life member of Club National, long time golfer at DW Field, was a Mass Table Tennis Doubles Champion with his son Raymond and was a faithful long time dog track attendee. Al was the father of the late Raymond J. LaBonte and leaves his daughter-in-law Elizabeth LaBonte of California. He is survived by his brother Henry R. LaBonte and wife Lillian of Brockton, (brother of the late Rita Call, Jeannette Parker, Constance Desgrosselliers, Rudolph, Roland, Hervey, and Rene LaBonte), 4 grandchildren, Raymond J. LaBonte Jr. and wife Jeanmarie, Elizabeth T. Bailey and husband Jeff, Albert J. LaBonte II and John A. LaBonte and wife Lumi. He also leaves 8 great-grandchildren. Companion Edith's sons, Steven and Dennis Lyons and the late Kenneth Lyons fondly considered Al as their step-father. He leaves many nieces and nephews including Bill and Ruthie LaBonte and Archie and Patti Desgrosselliers who provided both physical and emotional support in his later years. Due to the COVID-19 State, National Mandate and for the Health and Safety of the Community, services for Mr. LaBonte will be held privately at the families convenience. Burial to follow in the family lot in Calvary Cemetery. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Director.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020