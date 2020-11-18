Albert N. Bumpus, 73, of East Bridgewater passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Sachem Nursing Home after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (Bergeron) Bumpus. Born January 21, 1947, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Nelson H. Bumpus and Beverly E. (Nelson) Bumpus. Albert was raised and educated in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School Class of 1965. He played football for Brockton High School. Albert served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He worked for 30 years at the Brockton Sears automotive department. Al was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting with his sons and friends. He is survived by his wife, Janet L. (Bergeron) Bumpus of East Bridgewater; his sons, Robert Bumpus of East Bridgewater and Joseph Bumpus and his wife Vanessa of Holden; his grandchildren, Hailey, Bobby Jr., Lilly and Alex. Arrangements are made private by the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332