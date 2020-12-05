1/
Albert V. Augustine
Albert Vincent Augustine, age 81, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Albert and Hazel (Snow) Augustine. Albert grew up in Brockton and attended Brockton Public Schools. For 45 years, he was a foundry worker making metal castings in manufacturing at D.W. Clark Foundry in East Bridgewater. In his spare time, Albert enjoyed fishing. Albert was the beloved husband of Marguerite (Illingworth) Augustine for 54 years; loving father of Wayne Augustine of Middleborough and the late Milkweed Augustine; devoted grandfather of Wayne Augustine Jr. and Destinee Augustine, and great-grandfather of Sadie; dear brother of Priscilla Grippin of Florida, Marlene Perron of Florida and Robert Augustine of Brockton; dear brother-in-law of Theodora Bourassa of Brockton, Dorothy Casieri of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jane Illingworth of Brockton; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside Services at the Coweeset Cemetery, Pearl Street, Brockton, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (limit of 25 people). Due to the pandemic, a face mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508~947~3600

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ashley Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Coweeset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
