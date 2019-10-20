|
Albert "Woody" Wood of Braintree and most recently of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019, at the age of 79, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Marsha Wood and son of the late Harriet Wood and Albert V. Wood. He was predeceased by his sister Florence Hutchinson. Al is survived by his fiance Virginia "Ginny" Cody of Bridgewater, brother James Wood of Randolph, sister Barbara Wood of Braintree, son Gary Wood and wife Marianne of Weymouth, daughter Sheryl Connors of Scituate, son Daniel Wood and wife Maryellen of Sanbornton, NH, daughter Donna Connors and husband Patrick of Braintree and daughter Heather Hogan of Lady Lake, Fla. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Al grew up in East Braintree and lived there for most of his adult life. During his retirement years he lived in The Villages, Fla., and most recently in Bridgewater. Al joined the Marines at the age of eighteen and served for six years. He returned to Braintree, working as a plumber for Sullivan Plumbing and Heating and then as a master plumber for Emerson College. Al was a past Master of Delta Masonic Lodge, Braintree and served as District Deputy Grand Master for the 26th Masonic District. He was very active with the lodge, creating the Brother David Thayer Blunt Scholarship Fund and a dad advisor for the Wompatuck Chapter Order of DeMolay. Al loved sports and was on the local softball and flag football teams for many years. He loved playing the game of golf and thoroughly enjoyed a good game of horseshoes to which he will always be the reigning champion. He also coached Pop Warner football. He was an avid boater and a member of the Town River Yacht Club. Al also loved watching his Patriots and Red Sox win Superbowls and World Series with his brother Jim. Al was the center of his family's lives. He was always quick to crack a joke and make you smile and would go out of his way to help you without asking. He also enjoyed keeping up with the on goings of everyone. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Al may be made to the Blunt Scholarship Fund at 8 Royal Lake Drive, Unit 4, Braintree, MA 02184. The Wood family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Alberts life in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home 135 Union St. Rockland on Monday October 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019