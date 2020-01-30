|
Alden G.W. Anderson Jr., 92, of Brockton, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Alden will always be remembered for his kindness and devotion to his family, dedication to his church, love of telling jokes or stories and his hugs. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Alden G. Anderson Sr. and Elva E. Randall Anderson. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1944. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 and served as a military policeman until 1946. Alden met his late wife Astrid M. Pearson through the Luther League at church. They were married on May 23, 1948 and spent 47 wonderful years together until Astrids passing in 1995. During high school, Alden worked at Stedfast Rubber in North Easton. After serving in the Army, he worked for Crofoot Gear Corporation in South Easton, as a machinist. After retiring, he became part owner of Education Station in Bridgewater, along with his brother and son. He was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brockton, where he attended bible studies and Lenten Luncheons. Alden often could be found reading his bible in his rocking chair, planting his garden, bowling in leagues, building small projects in his basement, fixing/repairing anything, watching westerns and cooking his infamous coffee bread, cookies and Swedish meatballs. Alden is survived by his late son Donald Anderson and his wife Laurel Whittaker Anderson of Freedom, NH; his son Steven Anderson and his wife Kathryn Hooker Anderson of Bridgewater; grandchildren Julie Anderson of Nottingham, NH, Holly Anderson Fougere and her husband Jason Fougere of Conway, NH, Kenny Anderson and his wife Laurie Lenahan Anderson of Plainville, Keith Anderson of Bridgewater, and Kevin Anderson of Bridgewater; great-grandchildren Calvin and Henry Fougere of Conway, NH and Devin Anderson of Plainville; brother Richard Anderson and his wife Merry Norcross Anderson of Stark, NH and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 900 Main Street, Brockton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the or First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 30, 2020