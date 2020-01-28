|
Aldina F. (DeMello) Techiera, 96, a resident of Easton for the past 60 years, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Guardian Center in Brockton after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Techiera. Born in Taunton, a daughter of the late Anton and DeLinda DeMello, she was raised and educated in Taunton. A loving and devoted wife and mother she was a founding member of the Holy Cross Church in Easton where she was an active volunteer and a member of the Holy Cross Womens Club. She was also an active volunteer with the Easton Lions Club. Aldina was a past recipient of the Marion Medal Award for her dedicated service to the church. She enjoyed gardening and her hobbies included knitting, reading, dancing, crocheting and baking. Aldina is survived by three children, Lory A. DeLillo and her longtime companion Donald Foster of Everett, Joseph J. Techiera of Easton and Alan D. Techiera and his wife Tracey J. of Mansfield; two brothers, Donald DeMello and Gilbert DeMello both of Taunton; three grandchildren, Ryan Techiera of Somerville, Bria Techiera of Mansfield and William Techiera of Mansfield; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Leo DeMello, Ayres DeMello and Evelyn Messier. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton, on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Aldinas memory may be sent to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA. 02720 or to Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kane funeralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020