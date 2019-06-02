|
Aldona I. (Debsas) Stanley, age 94, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 with her family by her side at her home in Easthampton. Wife of the late William Joseph Stanley, she is survived by a son, Dr. Gregory Stanley and his partner Sarah Wendell, of Bridgewater; a daughter Anne (Stanley) Grygorcewicz and her husband George, of Easthampton; a granddaughter, Catherine Grygorcewicz and her husband, Timothy Binkert, of Amherst; and a grandson, Michael Grygorcewicz and his wife, Rachel, of Waltham, and a niece Geraldine Stanley of Rockland. Born on August 10, 1924, the only daughter of John and Anna (Samson) Debsas, in Brockton, she was proud of her Lithuanian heritage and was an active parishioner of St. Casimir Church and educated Greg and Anne at its school. She was retired from the Social Security Office in Brockton. She loved flowers, trees, gardens, and everything that grew, and enjoyed traveling. All are welcome to a calling hour Saturday, June 8, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St. Avon and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Donations in Aldona Stanleys name can be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA 01105. For her complete obituary visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019