|
|
Aldora Marie Reed, 78, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Webster Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, following a long illness of Alzheimer's disease. She was a beloved wife of 55 years to Donald Reed and is survived by her children, James Reed and Kelly Reed Carlson. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 1 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the , by visiting www.alz.org/nca/donate. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019