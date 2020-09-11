Alec Carmen Briguglio, died suddenly on July 24, 2020, at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii. Raised in Brockton, Mass., Alec graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston with a bachelor's of Music degree in 1976, and later a master's of Education degree at Framingham State College. In high school and college he played locally at the Surf Nantasket and at many high school and church dances as a member of a popular brass band. He then spent time traveling throughout the northeast and Canada playing night clubs as a musician with a top 40 and funk band. He taught in the Brockton public school system as a music educator beginning in 1980 then taught at Costa Rica Academy, a private international school in Costa Rica, from 1993-1995. In 1996 Alec moved to Honolulu, where he taught at Sacred Hearts Academy until 2007. He then moved on to the prestigious Punahou school in 2007. During his career in Hawaii, Alec garnered numerous awards and accolades as a music educator, musician and composer. His long career as a music educator brought him and his students to the Rose Bowl, Macy's Day Parade, a European Performance Tour of seven countries, Florida's Disney World, Epcot and Orlando. Here he directed the Sacred Hearts Concert Band and the students at the Orlando Music Festival receiving 1st place and Gold Superior ratings. In 2006 he was recognized by National Honor Roll's Outstanding Teachers. His interests were music, watercolor painting, and sports. Alec distinguished himself in many ways, but most importantly, his warmth, kindness, generosity, gentleness, sincerity, humor, loyalty, decency and integrity elevated him to being widely loved and respected by all. He touched thousands of lives, and his considerable talent, spirit, deep caring, and sheer goodness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.



