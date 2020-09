Alexander Theodore Olsson-Elliott. Angel Child, born to Richard Elliott and Leah Olsson on July 12th, 2020. We never received the glory to see your smile, or hear your voice, but you have forever changed our lives. We may never have held you in our arms, but we will hold you in our hearts, always. You were too angelic for this earth and we are humbled by your warmth. Fly Angel, Mommy and Daddy love you and are thankful for our warrior.



