Alexander Petti, 90, of Bridgewater and formerly of Brockton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Baypointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in Brockton, Mass. He was born November 24, 1928, in Brockton to Alexander and Anna (Pisano) Petti and attended Brockton schools. Alex served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and married Vivian Fitzpatrick. He was an upholsterer working most of his career out of his home on Ash Street in Brockton. His attention to his craft was so well-received by his customers that word-of-mouth kept him busy until he retired. Alex had many passions including reading, eating (especially good Italian food), raising White Shepherds, listening to big band era music, buying and restoring vintage vehicles, playing cards, visiting beach side local areas such as Plymouth and Cape Cod and, especially, enjoying time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by his late brothers, Pasquale (Pat) and Robert (Bob), his nephew, James Madonna and stepdaughter, Donna Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Petti) Madonna, his nephews, Albert and Joseph Madonna, Gregory (Greg) Petti, his nieces, Lisa, TerriAnn, Michelle and Nancy Petti, stepchildren, Michael, Terry and Stephen Fitzpatrick and his great-nephews James Madonna, Jr. and Matthew Madonna and his three great great-nieces. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Wolf Hollow in Ipswich, MA in Alex' memory. Family and friends whose lives Alex touched are invited to Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 S. Main Street, West Bridgewater, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 to celebrate Alex's life. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019