Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
Avon, MA
View Map
Alexandro Sarni Obituary
Alexandro (Eddie) Sarni, of Avon, passed away March 9, 2019 at the age of 91. Eddie became a resident of Avon in 1953 when he purchased farmland. He was the owner of Avon Bel-Air Social Club, retiring 35 years ago. During his retirement, he owned and operated heavy equipment for the state of Mass. seasonally. Eddie was a member of the Braintree Sons of Italy, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, and was also an Order of Alhambra member. Late US Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Johanna M. (Lorusso) Sarni. Loving father of Edward P. Sarni and Joanne M. Jensen and her husband Stephen E. Jensen, all of Avon. Dear grandfather to Nicole M. Campbell and Stephen E. Jensen Jr. and great-grandfather to Avery and Bradyn Campbell. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, March 13, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michaels Church in Avon at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 12, from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019
