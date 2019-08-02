|
Alfonso Barba, age 72, of Hull, passed away on July 23, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine, Fla. He was born and raised in Aragona, Sicily. He moved to Waltham at the age of 14, where he lived most of his adult life. For the past 19 years he has resided in Hull to be near the water. Also he bought a home in St. Augustine, where he had vacationed for the past 3 years with his companion, Irma. After 57 years of living in the states, he became a naturalized citizen and was very proud to call himself an American. Alfonso enjoyed gardening and cooking but more than anything he loved his family, who he dedicated his life to. He is survived by his lifelong partner of 42 plus years, Irma Lefever; daughter, Naomi O'Brian (Mark); grandsons, Kelan, Mycah; siblings, Josephine Albanese (Vincent), Gerlando Barba, Rosalia Russo, Francesco Barba (Ina), Angela Ireton (Frederick); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 5, 2019, at Brasco Funeral Home, 77 Moody St., Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, or give online at support.communityhospice.com. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019