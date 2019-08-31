|
Alfred D. Kennedy, 87, of Randolph, passed away peacefully August 24, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Al was born the second son to Joseph and Alice Kennedy in Dorchester, August 6, 1932. He graduated from Dorchester High School and enlisted in the United States Navy along with his brother, Joe. After completing his service in the Navy, he married his loving wife Patricia of 57 years and they were blessed with five children. Al worked as a U.S. letter carrier in Randolph for 30 years. He raised his children there and continued to call it home for 55 years. Al always loved spending time relaxing at his home. After retiring he enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with his beautiful wife Pat. In recent times he enjoyed reading, watching movies and comedy, and talking and laughing with loved ones. He always had a special way of making people feel relaxed and could make everyone laugh and have a good time. He always kept his sense of humor and positive attitude. Al was predeceased by his wife Patricia J. McGlynn, his son-in-law, David H. White, and his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Agnes Kennedy. He will be lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Cheryl White, Al Kennedy and Lisa (Young), Doreen and Ralph Martignetti, Deb and Pat DeVito, Lynda and Mark Melanson. Grampy will be missed by his 11 grandchildren, Jaclyn (White) Achstetter, Jennifer (White) Judge, Jess and Nick Kennedy, Danielle Tosti, Kendall and Kara Martignetti, Antonio and Alex DeVito, Abby and Julia Melanson; and 3 great-grandchildren, Mason and Courtney Achstetter and Beau Judge. The family thanks everyone for all the thoughts and prayers received from family and friends. The family will have a private ceremony on Saturday, August 31, 2019, and place Al and Pat together at their final resting place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019