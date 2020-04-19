|
Alfred D. "Rocky" Turnbull III, 75, a lifelong resident of South Easton, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Shirley (Spiezio) Turnbull for 53 years. Born in Denver, Colorado on June 23, 1944 (hence the nickname Rocky came to be), he was the son of Alfred and Ruth Mae (Cary) Turnbull, he was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. After graduation he started work at the Foxboro Company in Foxboro where he was employed for 50 years until his retirement. Alfred was avid in outdoor hobbies which included hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He loved spending time with his family and riding around in his 68 Nova. His grandchildren kept him busy as well as his faithful dog Molly. In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by two children, a son, Kevin Turnbull of Indiana and a daughter, Lori Silva of Bridgewater; and four grandchildren, Ezekial and Rosalie Turnbull and Taylor and Tyreese Silva. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020