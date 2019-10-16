|
Alfred "Al" S. Allsopp Jr., 75, of Brockton died October 13, 2019, in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Lisa" M. Allsopp. He was born in Quincy, son of the late Alfred S. and Henrietta (Crutz) Allsopp Sr. He was a retired 23-year U.S. Marine veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict. Al was a member of the Club National, VFW Post 1046, Randolph Elks Lodge, American Legion Post in Whitman, American Legion Riders and was a well-known bartender at various social establishments. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, boating, golfing and cooking. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Alfred S. Allsopp III of Wareham; 3 grandsons, Dakota, Alfred IV and John Allsopp; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Ellis; 2 great-grandchildren, Leena and River; his sister, Fran Gerrior of Holbrook; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday, October 18, at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church of Taunton officiating. "Final Run" with military honors to the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, to follow. Visitation in the funeral home Thursday, October 17, from 5-8 p.m. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019