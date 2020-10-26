Alfred Thomas, 96, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Colony Center in Abington. Born October 1, 1924 in Brockton, he was the son of the late George J. Thomas and Annie (Malik) Thomas. He is survived by his siblings, George Thomas and Nellie Asack and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt123) Brockton on Wednesday, October 28, 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com