Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
Alice E. Nelson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice E. Nelson Obituary
Alice E. (Tardie) Nelson of East Bridgewater died March 12, 2019, in her home in East Bridgewater, at the age of 78. Alice was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Gertrude (Burke) and George Tardie. Alice was raised and educated in Brockton and had been living the past 46 years in East Bridgewater, where she moved from Brockton. Alice was devoted to her loving family and truly enjoyed her cat, Oreo. She worked as a CNA until she retired in 2005. Wife of the late Kenneth J. Nelson Sr., she was the mother of Debbie A. Flaherty and her husband Shawn of Easton, Karen M. Tyrrell and her husband Martin of East Bridgewater, Kenneth J. Nelson Jr. of Rockland, and Steven L. Nelson and his wife Diane of Bridgewater; and sister of Mildred McDonald of Centerville. Alice is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, soon to be 12. Visiting hours will begin Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. and conclude with a service in the Prophett-Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, at12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019
