Alice M. (Kane) Basler, age 91, of Brockton, died September 17, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Ralph P. Basler. Alice was born in Scituate and raised in Whitman, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Nightingale) Kane and had lived in Brockton for sixty years. She was a graduate of Brockton High School. Alice had been a library assistant with the Brockton Public Library for many years and had worked in all the branches. An avid reader, Alice also enjoyed winters in West Palm Beach, Florida, camping, traveling with her husband and friends and dancing. She will be remembered as a strong and loving woman who was especially proud of her family. Alice was the loving mother of Lynne Washburn and her husband Mike of Brockton, John "Jack" Basler of Bridgewater, Karen Hurley and her husband Paul of Plymouth, Robyn Nichols and her husband Chet of Whitman and the late Ralph Basler Jr. and his late fiancee Cindi MacLean. She also leaves eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and was the sister of Irene Ford of Brockton and the late Evelyn Bowles and Joseph and Donald Kane. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday, 3-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Alice's name to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019