Alice (MacDonald) Tremblay, of Newburyport, formerly of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Brockton, died March 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Tremblay; devoted mother of John Tremblay Jr. of Amesbury, Lynda Berkowitz and her husband Mickey of Newburyport and Karin Tremblay, also of Newburyport; loving grandmother of Cole Berkowitz of Newburyport and Dominic Tremblay of Amesbury; sister of Dorothy Keller and Muriel Bailey of Brockton, the late Lois Cirino, Eleanor Pyne and Hugh MacDonald. Alice devoted her life to raising her family in Brockton, and enjoyed retirement in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She and Jack were married for over 50 years at the time of his passing in 2013. After his death, Alice lived with her daughter Karin in Newburyport. A memorial service and information regarding charitable donations will be released at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020