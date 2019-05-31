|
Allan S. Knight, 84, died peacefully from complications of M.S. while surrounded by his loving family and friends on May 17, 2019. Allan was the loving son of the late Vernon and Elsie Knight and grew up in Brockton before moving to Bridgewater at age 7. Allan excelled in school and was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1952, then after serving in the Air Force, he received his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Northeastern University. He met his late first wife Donna when they were both members of the Brockton Ski Club, where he was a member since the 1960s. They married in April 1966 and would raise their girls in Bridgewater. He loved meeting friends to play handball at the YMCA, where he was a member for over 50 years. It was there that he met his wife Jean. The two would marry in August, 1991 and settle in Bridgewater. Allan's career was in computer equipment sales, working the majority of his years at Nissei Sanyo and Burroughs Corporation. He was also very active in numerous volunteer and elected positions for the town of Bridgewater, the longest being Water and Sewer Commissioner for over 20 years. Allan had many passions; he enjoyed all things cars, skiing, reading, food, Primerica and was famous for "starting a project". But most important was spending time with his family. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and friend. Allan was the loving husband of Jean (Hayden) Knight of Raynham and the late Donna (Farris) Knight; loving father of Heather Fritz and her husband Mark Biskup of California, Terri Feeney and her husband Ryan Feeney of Raynham; proud "Grandpa or Papa" of Shane, Megan, Hunter and Lindsey; brother of Nancy Gammons of Lakeville; and in-law of Donnalee Farris of Lexington and the late Kip Farris; uncle of Susan, David, Jeff, Chris, Glen and Michael. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater on Sunday June 2 for a visitation period from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, June 3 at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton at 10 a.m., please meet at the main gate at 9:45 a.m. Donations in Allans name may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2019