Allen W. Mann, of Bridgewater died peacefully on September 27, 2019, at the age of 87. Allen was the son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Lord) Mann and grew up in Bridgewater. He was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1949, and in 1951 joined the U.S. Army, servicing in Germany. Allen was always an intellectual and would receive both his undergraduate and master's degrees in Education from Bridgewater State College. Allen taught high school for many years in the Lakeville and Middleboro school systems before embarking on a second profession in interior design. He worked for Kravitz Design, installing interior drapes and sheers for many years and later would work for Brookstone as a tool consultant. Allen had numerous hobbies but his favorite were woodworking, model trains, studying the Revolutionary War, or relaxing at the family camp in Harrisville, N.H. He was the loving brother of Phyllis L. Hayward of Maine and Louella B. Mann of Bridgewater; devoted uncle of Bruce A. Hayward of Maine and Lisa M. Hayward of S.C.; great-uncle to Connor and Nolan. Allen is also survived by other loving friends and relatives. All are invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater, for a visitation period from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ending with a short service at 3 p.m. Burial will be held on a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019