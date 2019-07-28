Home

Allison Clarke Obituary
Allison Bonnyman Clarke, 45, of West Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a defiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Christopher Clarke; loving mother of William, Patrick and Matthew; daughter of Mildred and the late William Bonnyman; sister of Scott, Kevin, and Leslie (Grundy). In addition to her love of family and friends, Allison was a devoted middle school teacher (French, Spanish) in her hometown of Hingham. She had compassion and a zest for life beyond compare; she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., West Bridgewater on Tuesday, July 30, from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater followed by interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 28, 2019
