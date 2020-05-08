Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Wilbur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma B. Wilbur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma B. Wilbur Obituary
Alma Betty (Canova) Wilbur, of Middleborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home in Middleborough, at the age of 89. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth L. Wilbur and daughter of the late Victoria and Pietro Canova. She is survived by her sister; four children; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Alma was a devoted mother and homemaker who at midlife earned a degree from Bridgewater State College and embarked on a career in teaching. She taught first grade for twenty years in the Middleborough school system, retiring in 1992 to care for her husband. Alma had a quiet and gentle nature but often exhibited a lively wit and dry sense of humor that those around her enjoyed with a warm appreciation. During her long life, she enjoyed reading, playing cards with family, travel, and lively conversation. Visiting Hours: Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -